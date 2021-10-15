An auction of items from a Grantham bicycle shop will take place next week following the death of its owner.

Chris O’Connor sadly died suddenly at home in February aged 58. He ran Chris O’Connor Cycles, in Watergate, as well as working full time at Belton engineering company Autocraft Drivetrain Solutions.

Batemans Auctioneers and Valuers had hoped to hold the auction online, but have had to abandon the idea as there is little internet provision onsite. Instead it will hold the shop contents sale from its Stamford saleroom on Tuesday, October 19, at 12pm.

Chris O'Connor's cycle shop (52302555)

The entire contents of the shop will be up for sale including new, used and vintage bicycles, parts, accessories, plus shop fittings and tools.

A spokesman for Batemans said: "Bidders will be very welcome to attend our saleroom on Ryhall Road in Stamford (PE9 1XF) where we will hold the auction, which will run as per any other of our auction sales. We look forward to seeing people come down and bid."

Prospective bidders are welcome to view any of the items in the sale at the shop in Grantham on Monday, October 18 (10am to 5pm) and Tuesday, October 19 (10am to11.30am).

More bikes will be auctioned from the shop. (52302569)

For the full catalogue go to www.batemans.com

A bike to be auctioned from Chris O'Connor's shop. (52302557)

A boxed bike will be among the items up for auction. (52302573)

Everything in Chris O'Connor's shop will be auctioned. (52302567)

A children's bike is among the items for auction. (52302571)

The auction takes place on October 19 at 12pm. (52302612)