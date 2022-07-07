Road closures across Grantham for the Queen's Baton Relay on Monday (July 11) have been announced.

Lincolnshire County Council has confirmed the road closures for the Baton Relay which will take place on Monday morning.

The Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay team is expected to arrive in Grantham soon after 10am, with the relay scheduled to start around 10.30am from the visitor centre in Wyndham Park.

The relay will make its way from the park along Redcross Street, Castlegate, Avenue Road and back along Riverside Walk.

The following roads will be affected in Grantham:

Road closure Order

Redcross Street

Castlegate

Avenue Road/Stonebridge Road (Between Castlegate & Riverside)

Alford Street

Park Road

Slate Mill Place

No waiting and no loading at any time Order

Redcross Street

Castlegate

Avenue Road/Stonebridge Road (Between Castlegate & Riverside)

Alford Street

Park Road

Slate Mill Place

Public Right Of Way (PROW) Closure Order

Between Stonebridge Road and Hill Avenue

The baton relay will pass through Lincoln, Boston and Grantham as part of the continuing journey around the UK in this Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.