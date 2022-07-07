Home   News   Article

Full list of Grantham road closures announced for Queen's Baton Relay

By Katie Green
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:07, 07 July 2022
 | Updated: 16:09, 07 July 2022

Road closures across Grantham for the Queen's Baton Relay on Monday (July 11) have been announced.

Lincolnshire County Council has confirmed the road closures for the Baton Relay which will take place on Monday morning.

The Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay team is expected to arrive in Grantham soon after 10am, with the relay scheduled to start around 10.30am from the visitor centre in Wyndham Park.

The Queen's Baton (57792467)
The relay will make its way from the park along Redcross Street, Castlegate, Avenue Road and back along Riverside Walk.

The following roads will be affected in Grantham:

Road closure Order

  • Redcross Street
  • Castlegate
  • Avenue Road/Stonebridge Road (Between Castlegate & Riverside)
  • Alford Street
  • Park Road
  • Slate Mill Place

No waiting and no loading at any time Order

  • Redcross Street
  • Castlegate
  • Avenue Road/Stonebridge Road (Between Castlegate & Riverside)
  • Alford Street
  • Park Road
  • Slate Mill Place

Public Right Of Way (PROW) Closure Order

  • Between Stonebridge Road and Hill Avenue

The baton relay will pass through Lincoln, Boston and Grantham as part of the continuing journey around the UK in this Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.

