Full list of schools with Covid-19 cases in Grantham and Lincolnshire

Pupils and staff in schools across Grantham and Lincolnshire are now isolating or working from home after positive coronavirus cases were confirmed since the new term started.

Five different schools in and around Grantham have been forced to close temporarily or send some pupils home since schools reopened earlier this month.

Lincolnshire's Health Protection Team confirmed that as of today (Monday), they are currently working with 20 schools in the county that have had confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Pupils across the county are now working from home since term started earlier this month.

Andy Fox, consultant in public health, said: "All schools are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution."

Coronavirus in schools could be “part of the new normal” in Lincolnshire until at least next spring, but parents are being told not to panic.

Director of public health for Lincolnshire County Council professor Derek Ward said: “I expect this way of life over the winter, and into spring. It’s what we’re going to need to deal with until we get a proper vaccine that can be rolled out across the entire population.”

He said, however, that schools had access to a number of support services both at the county council and nationally if needed – with even more now being invested in the council’s team.

He added: “We will support them around contact tracing to help them make sure that they isolate the children who are at risk, or only the children who are at higher risk, so they can continue their education."

He told parents “please, don’t panic” if their school was affected by a positive case. He advised parents to look out for the key three symptoms – loss of smell/taste, a new continuous cough and a high temperature – when deciding if their child needs to isolate with their household.

He added: “If your child gets sent home because they’re a close contact, they just need to isolate, but keep an eye on them to make sure that they haven’t got symptoms.

“As long as we self isolate for 14 days for close contacts, even if they’ve got it but they’re not symptomatic, they’re clear and they can go back to school.”

“It’s going to be a couple weeks off school, and then back in and that education is the most important thing."

Council bosses say that since schools returned the overall attendance rate at local schools varied between 85 and 95 per cent.

Councillor Patricia Bradwell, executive member for children’s services, added: “The lockdown had a serious impact on pupils’ learning, and a major focus now is helping our young people catch-up on what they’ve missed. Getting them back at school with their teachers is the best way to achieve this.

“I want to thank all schools, pupils and parents for their support in getting our children and young people back into school. It’s great to see them back with their friends.

Schools with current confirmed cases:

Scampton Primary School (open)

Stamford Endowed Schools (open)

The Pilgrim School, Lincoln (closed)

Ancaster Primary School (open)

Bourne Westfield Primary (open)

St John the Baptist Primary School, Spalding (open)

Barkston and Syston Primary School (open)

Lincoln College (open)

Bardney Primary School (open)

Sir Robert Pattinson Academy, North Hykeham (open)

Cranwell Primary School (closed)

Sutton on Sea Primary School (open)

Queen Elizabeth High School, Gainsborough (open)

Gonerby Hill Foot Primary School (open)

Hackthorn Primary School (open)

Kesteven and Sleaford High School (open)

Lincoln UTC (open)

Ellison Boulters Academy, Scothern (open)

Ermine Academy, Lincoln (open)

Tower Road Academy, Boston (open)

Closed cases: