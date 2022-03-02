Free and fun activities, as well as health check-ups and a smoothie bike, will be available at Grantham Market this weekend.

The LeisureSK team will be attending market days across South Kesteven this week, in a bid to get SK moving.

A range of free, fun activities will be offered at market days in Grantham, as well as Market Deeping, Bourne and Stamford, as part of a community initiative delivered with One You Lincolnshire and South Kesteven District Council.

Fun activities from LeisureSK will be available at Grantham Market. (55211073)

Residents are invited to come along for a free Health MOT, receive fitness advice, and participate in a range of activities, including kettlebell and rowing challenges.

This Saturday, market-goers at Grantham Market can also join in with a series of pop up 15-minute group exercise classes to really get the market moving!

The South Kesteven smoothie bike will also be parking up Grantham Market, offering visitors nutritious market day refreshments.

The Grantham Market Day is supported by Sports Charity Inspire+, who will be showcasing the range of wellness activities available in South Kesteven.

Activities at Grantham Market Place this Saturday include; Seated volleyball, new age kurling, a scavenger hunt, botcha and badminton.

Grantham Market visitors can also receive bike maintenance advice from Active Lincolnshire and learn about local cycle rides and walks from the Woodland Trust.

Rachel Fox, health & wellbeing manager, LeisureSK, said: "This week's activities support our mission to provide a physical activity and wellness network for our community.

"We are passionate about promoting healthy lifestyles, supporting wellbeing and inspiring everyone to live a more active life.

"Regardless of where you are on your fitness journey, if you are a gym-goer, or you are just starting, do come along, and meet the team, and find out more about the fantastic wellness opportunities on offer."

To find out more about LeisureSK, visit: www.leisuresk.co.uk