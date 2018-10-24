Grantham set for 'nightmarish' fun
Children and adults of all ages are urged to dress up in their most ghoulish garments for ‘nightmarish’ fun and games in Grantham’s Wyndham Park.
Ghosts, goblins and all things that go bump in the night will all be welcome at South Kesteven District Council’s Halloween Spooktacular on Sunday October 28 from 1.30pm to 4.30pm. The event is aimed at the whole family.
Thousands entered into the spirit last year and everyone is once again being encouraged to dress up in spookily spectacular costumes for a fancy dress competition. There will be prizes for the best dressed child, adult and family.
Visitors, who pay £1 for admission, can also follow a Spooky trail, play Halloween trail games and join in with loads of Halloween craft activities, indoors and out. There will also be spooky music adding to the atmosphere.
South Kesteven District Council’s Cabinet Member for Visitor Economy, Coun Nick Robins, said: “There will be plenty of fun and a few frights but, of course, nothing too scary.
“Dress up in your finest Halloween outfits for what promises to be a great event.”
There will be prizes for the scariest, funniest and best carved pumpkin. Entries must be pre-prepared as no pumpkin carving will be allowed in the park.
Hot food and drinks will be available to buy from the park café.
