A fun day will be held to celebrate the King’s coronation.

The Great Gonerby Events Group will be holding a fun day on Sunday, May 7, the day after King Charles III’s official coronation.

The event will take place at Great Gonerby Memorial Hall, in Belton Lane, Great Gonerby.

The Great Gonerby Events Group is holding a fun day to celebrate King Charles III's coronation.

There will be tea, cake, games, stalls and a raffle.

Entry is free and there will be free coronation gifts for children, but these are limited availability.

People can bring their own alcohol.

The event will take place from noon until 5pm.

For enquiries about stalls, email GGeventsgroup@outlook.com.