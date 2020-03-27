Charities and community groups in Grantham can apply for grants from a new fund of up to £7 million.

Good causes in the area can apply for individual grants of between £100 and £100,000 from a new foundation, funded by local gas network Cadent.

Established in July 2019, the Cadent Foundation will have between £5m to £7m to be distributed every year to organisations, with the first window for applications now open.

The Cadent Foundation was established in 2019.

This is the UK footprint of Cadent, the company which manages the 80,000 miles of gas mains in those areas, as well as providing a 24/7, year-round gas emergency service.

The new fund will receive a set annual share of Cadent’s after-tax profits every year. It will be administered independently to projects that support people, the environment, communities and research and innovation.

Julia Dwyer, director of Cadent Foundation, said: “We’re incredibly excited to launch a fund that we know is going to make a positive and lasting difference in Grantham and across Lincolnshire.

“Cadent Foundation will support projects – large and small – that help people living in vulnerable situations and disadvantaged communities, or work to protect and preserve the natural environment, or work to

create a sustainable energy future for all.

“This is a great opportunity for charities and community groups which need financial support. We can help them make a huge difference in the communities that Cadent serves."

