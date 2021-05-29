A fund-raiser has been launched to help a landlord and landlady whose house was flooded by a burst pipe.

The fund-raiser was set up by Rachel Hallam, in aid of her friends Julie and Andy Davey, owners of the Blue Cow Inn in South Witham.

The pipe burst around three weeks ago, making their home uninhabitable.

Andy and Julie Davey. (47583257)

The pair, who will have been running the Blue Cow for three years next month, will spend up to six months in temporary rented accommodation until their house is repaired.

Rachel explained that the last 12 months had been the toughest year of Julie and Andy’s lives. As owners of a pub and B&B, the Covid-19 pandemic hit the couple hard, as it did across the entire hospitality sector.

Rachel said: “They were also faced with taking on their two grandchildren, both under two years old, on a permanent basis as well as continuing to do whatever they could to keep afloat.

The Blue Cow Inn. Image via Google Streetview. (47583265)

“When things just started to look up and Covid regulations began to ease they have now been hit with a burst pipe and their whole house is uninhabitable.

“They have been told that they can’t return to the house and that it could take up to six months for the repairs to be complete. Everything is ruined.”

The funds raised will help with any emergency costs that may occur and possibly allow Julie and Andy a few days away to the seaside with their grandchildren.

Julie said: “It’s been lovely that so many people have donated.

“[The donations will help] massively. We’ve just been given a special guardianship for our grandchildren and they’re very little, so this is a very trying time for them as much as it is for us, so it will be nice just to be able to treat them once this is all over, which we wouldn’t have been able to do before.”

Despite the damage done to their home, Andy and Julie have continued with the reopening of their pub after restrictions eased last Monday.

Julie added: “It’s been quite busy, having reopened [the pub] inside, so that’s taken our minds off it quite a bit.

“We did have to originally move into a couple of our B&B rooms, which was lucky that we own a pub that we could do that.”

Rachel added: “Thank you so much to everyone who has kindly donated, it is really appreciated.

“Julie and Andy didn’t really want me to start this page, although they did reluctantly give me permission.

“They do feel that everyone has had a tough year but I know that if another family was in the same situation as them or in some kind of difficulty they would help out wherever they could. So thanks again for pulling together.”

To donate, or find out more, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/julie-andy-blue-cow-inn