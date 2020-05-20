A fund-raiser has been launched to help support a local hedgehog sanctuary.

Ian Simmons, of Grantham Rivercare, is aiming to raise £100 for Hedgehog Welfare in Newark after seeing first-hand the work that they do.

He said: “Our new weekend park keeper Edina spotted a hedgehog in Queen Elizabeth Park earlier this month. It was shuffling slowly through the undergrowth. As hedgehogs are nocturnal, she thought this was unusual so we took it to Sally at Hedgehog Welfare.”