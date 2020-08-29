An appeal has been launched to fund a new defibrillator for an industrial area of Grantham, and a further two for elsewhere in the town.

Matthew Wainwright is managing director of Four Seasons Future Planning, a company based on the Withambrook Park Industrial Estate.

He is hoping to lead a fund-raiser to secure a defibrillator for the area encompassing Withambrook Park and neighbouring Alma Park.

Matthew Wainwright is fundraising for new defibrillators (41300312)

Matthew is appealing to other businesses in the area to co-operate with the fund-raiser, to help protect the many workers should an emergency occur.

These life-saving machines have been used in Grantham several times this year. Locations include outside The George Centre, in Abbey Gardens and in Wyndham and Dysart parks.

Matthew said: “I have been reading the great work South Kesteven District Council has been doing with the public regarding defibrillators around the town and the importance of ensuring we have enough resources within the Grantham area, [particularly] with A&E downgrading to an urgent treatment centre.

“With my business based on Withambrook Park, I see that the area has no defibrillator and with the amount of workers [in the area] I would like to be able to fund-raise with other businesses to be able to offer a defibrillator for the Alma Park area.

“I would like to offer businesses in the area of the Alma Park Industrial Estate and residents the opportunity to donate and contact me.

“Currently, a defibrillator costs approximately £1,500 – I would like to raise enough from local businesses to offer the town two or three, with one being placed on the industrial estate. We’re looking at residents too. If we could get a couple or three, then we could put one up at Alma Park as well.”

To register an interest in helping with Matthew’s fund-raising project, call him on 0800 861 1247.

LATEST NEWS: Grantham Journal

Read more GranthamHealth