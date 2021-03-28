A local fund-raising hero has received a card from the House of Commons in recognition of all the charity work that he has undertaken.

Rob Dixon, of Sunningdale, Grantham, was sent the handwritten card from Grantham MP Gareth Davies last week.

In the card, Mr Davies thanked Rob for his “recent efforts to support our local veterans” and called the 64-year-old “an example to us all”.

Rob Dixon. (45422280)

Since his retirement last year, Rob has spent the majority of his time raising funds for local charities and causes. One of his latest ventures is a weekly Sunday roast dinner and dessert nomination scheme for local veterans.

To qualify for a dinner from Finkins in Grantham, the nominated person needs to be over 65, living in Grantham and served in the forces.

Rob was delighted to receive the card. He said: “It was a complete surprise. It’s always nice to be recognised although that’s not why I do it.”