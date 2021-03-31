An online fund-raising page has been set up to help a hero with a van replace tools and equipment he had stolen.

Bingham has turned the tables on big-hearted Dave Farrelly in recognition of everything he does for the town.

Fund-raising page organiser Rebecca Lyons said it was time for a little payback in Dave’s time of need after everything he did for a raft of charities and causes and individuals in need.

An online fund-raiser has been set up to help Dave Farrelly who had his tools stolen. (45674775)

Rebecca said Dave was an unsung community hero who never asked for anything in return for his efforts and she, and very many others, wanted him to know that he was appreciated.

Rebecca said: “Dave would do absolutely anything for anybody and never expects or wants anything in return.

“He’s always there to help at the drop of a hat with his tools and equipment and never takes any money. He’s an engineer at Rolls Royce and works shifts but whenever he’s not working he’s available to the community and we love him for it. It’s a huge shame what’s happened.”

Just some of the organisations and events that Dave assists are Bingham Town Sports Club, Bingham Helping Hands, BFest and Bonfire Night, Summer on the Square, Christmas and summer fairs, the British Legion on Remembrance Day.

He also volunteered for the Rosie May Foundation and drove around dressed as Father Christmas in their pink tuk tuk visiting children in the Bingham area.

Among the tools he lost were many he had amassed over decades that had strong sentimental value. They included drills and chainsaws and were only in the van overnight because he had finished helping someone that evening and was due to help somebody else first thing the following morning.

As a consequence of them being left in the van, the contents were uninsured.

The fund-raising page has a target of £5,000 and 88 people had donated half that sum in 24 hours of the page going live.

Rebecca said: “We hope we can get the tools replaced as it’s the least we can do in return for all Dave does.

“I didn’t tell him what we had in mind until we’d set the page up, only afterwards and although he’s a bit embarrassed by the attention, he’s very humbled.”

To give Dave a helping hand, go to www.gofundme.com/f/help-dave-farrelly-get-his-tools-equipment-back