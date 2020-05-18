Fund-raiser to help family of Grantham mum Daniela almost doubles target

A campaign to raise money for the family of a Grantham mother-of-two who died last month has almost doubled its target.

The gofundme page was set up to raise money for the family of Daniela Espirito Santo, 23, who was found dead in her flat at Chestnut Grove in Grantham on April 8.

Her partner Julio Jesus, 30, of Beechcroft Road, Grantham, is charged with her manslaughter and is also accused of assaulting her, causing her actual bodily harm earlier on the same day. He was refused bail at Lincoln Crown Court this week.