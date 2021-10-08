A Grantham fund-raiser has received this years Tom Childs Award for his dedication to the local community.

Rob Dixon, of Sunningdale, was nominated for the award, run by the Londonthorpe and Harrowby "Without" parish council, in recognition of the work that he has done in the community over several years and during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The annual award is presented in memory of former parish council clerk Tom Childs to recognise those who have gone out of their way to help others in the parish.

Rob Dixon and Sister Cathie Alcock. (26966127)

Rob is known to so many throughout Grantham for his selfless attitude and willingness to help others.

After recovering from a serious road accident seven years ago, the 65-year-old knew that he wanted to help others.

He has since raised thousands of pounds for numerous local causes and charities.

Rainbows Hospice. (43511655)

Rob will now receive £250 towards a charity of his choice.

Rob said: "I am honoured to receive the Tom Childs Award. It’s a great privilege, although I don’t carry out my charity work for recognition, it is really nice to be appreciated by the parish council Londonthorpe and Harrowby.

I will be requesting that the £250 cheque is made payable to The Place2bee who I support as a fund-raiser.

"They help assist in men's mental health and wellbeing in Grantham. They are going from strength to strength and will be offering more services in the coming months."

Sister Cathie Alcock and Hospice staff with Rob DIxon. (43883521)