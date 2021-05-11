Rotary Club of Grantham says it is delighted that the annual “RotarySwimarathon” will go ahead, although on a smaller scale this year.

The annual event, which has been delayed because of the pandemic, is already proving popular and more than half the 96 lanes have already been taken up by fund-raisers.

The event is being held on June 26 and 27, from 2.30pm to 8.30pm each day. There is no entry fee but teams, with a maximum of six swimmers, must raise £100 minimum.

Alongside the main event, those not ready to go back to the pool can take part in #SWIM55. This is open to anyone, individual, family, groups, businesses and schools. They can undertake any event that has a multiple of 55 in it (55 in the number of minutes teams would normally swim in the Swimarathon.) For example people can cycle 55 miles, run five miles for 11 days, walk 55 times around your local park of playing field. walk five miles a day for 11 days, or bake 55 cakes and sell them for charity.

President of the Rotary Club Rod Tyler said: "RotarySwimarathon is a major fund-raiser for the Grantham community and we know how desperate people are for it to take place albeit this year on a reduced basis and we are really looking forward to maintaining the annual event and seeing all 96 lanes filled."

Swimarathon organiser Roger Graves said: "So far we have seven schools taking part in#SWIM55 which will be great for the children to get outside with a fun activity. Anyone entering can literally use their imagination as to the type of event they wish to run. The event can be undertaken any time but preferably by the end of July."

Anyone interested in taking part in either event should email chairrjg@gmail.com or text 07454-941349.