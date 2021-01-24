A state-of -the-art washing machine has been donated to a hospice that provides specialist palliative care to people living with life-limiting illnesses.

Rob Dixon, of Sunningdale, Grantham, donated the £3,200 Miele PW6065 commercial washer to St Andrew’s Hospice in Grimsby, who support people across Lincolnshire and Humberside.

The commercial washer had been donated by Rob’s former employer Miele Professional, who were only too happy to help.

Rob said: “Hospices are very close to many people’s hearts and so with that in mind I searched for hospices online and came acrossSt Andrew’s Hospice, who care for not only adults but children aswell.

“They provide 24-hour care, support days and end-of-life care to so many people. It really touched my heart.”

Rob, along with Miele Professional, has already donated a washer and dryer to the Hospice in Grantham Hospital. Visit: www.standrewshospice.com