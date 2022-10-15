Grantham Music Festival held a short but well-performed fundraising concert in ChristChurch, Finkin Street, last Friday evening (October 7), writes Gill Charles.

The concert was well worth listening to but sadly poorly attended. Those in the audience were entertained by Pavla Vernick who gave a spirited version of Flash Bang Wallop from Half a Sixpence, complete with actions.

Tamar and Keziah Schofield both gave vocal performances delivered with feeling and another pair of sisters gave a very complete performance of a movement of Mozart’s Duo for Viola and Violin.

Tamar Schofield receives the Virtuoso Trophy from GMF President Bob Jeffreys. (60000126)

Josie Sleigh’s performance on trumpet of Otto Ketting’s Intrada was inspiring. The whole programme was surrounded by the Winter Singers who sang a spiritual to start the evening off and completed the second half with a medley of songs from Sister Act. Helen Winter provided piano accompaniment throughout the evening.

Along with the musical entertainment, the President of Grantham Music Festival, Robert Jeffreys, presented two trophies, outstanding from the presentation night in March.

The Mr & Mrs H Green Trophy for string repertoire was presented to Amelia Whitfield (violin) and the Virtuoso Trophy, new this year, was presented to Tamar Schofield. This is awarded for multiple vocal entries by one performer up to Key Stage 4 for best overall performance.

The adjudicator, Nadia Hinson, gave the reasons for her choice as Tamar’s “Sincere commitment to delivery and consistent performance”. Tamar is a truly deserving recipient of the trophy in its inaugural year.

The 61st Grantham Music Festival will take place from Monday, March 6, to Saturday, March 11, 2023. The deadline for final applications is January 20, 2023.

The Syllabus is available to view on the GMF website at www.granthammusicfestival.co.uk or by scanning the QR code on the posters and Facebook page.

A spokesperson for the festival said: "There are classes to suit all instruments, voices and ages and ability. Whether you are a soloist of perform as part of a group, there is something for everyone.

"Our adjudicator is Lesley Shrigley Jones, who was the adjudicator for our Virtual Festival in 2021, and we are looking forward to welcoming her in person to the Grantham Music Festival in March.

"We hope that we can get yet more entries for 2023. If you have any questions please do not hesitate to contact us on gmfgensecretary@gmail.com"