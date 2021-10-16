The syllabus for Grantham Music Festival 2022 has been launched with a fund-raising concert.

The festival will be celebrating its Diamond Jubilee next year – 60 years of young musical talent from Grantham and the surrounding area that has been showcased annually since 1962. Not even Covid stopped the event as it continued with a successful Virtual Music Festival in March of this year.

To launch the Syllabus for 2022 the fund-raising concert was held on Saturday at Christchurch, Finkin Street.

Fund-raising concert for Grantham Music Festival at ChristChurch. (52234602)

The syllabus will remain digital this year as it was in 2021 – and the link on the website is now live at www.granthammusicfestival.co.uk It is also possible to download and print the syllabus from the website.

Grantham Music Festival 2022 will run from Monday, March 7, to Saturday, March 12, 2022 with Trophy Presentations and a Special Concert of past performers on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

To mark the Diamond Jubilee there are also some special Diamond Jubilee classes which will have their own trophies to keep.

Deadline for submissions is Monday, January 31, 2022.

For more details email: gmfgensecretary@gmail.com

If anyone wishes to advertise in the 2022 special anniversary programme contact the treasurer on gmftreasurer@btinternet.com