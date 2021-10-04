A creative sticker competition was held this summer to mark the 60th anniversary of the Grantham Music Festival next year.

The annual festival is celebrating 60 years of young musical talent from Grantham and the surrounding area that has been showcased every year since 1962.

The winning sticker entries all came from pupils at Dudley House School, in Grantham. Their designs will now to be featured on various printed elements of the festival literature.

Grantham Music Festival (51747097)

Elizabeth Bowskill, secretary of the music festival, said: “Not even Covid stopped us as we continued with a very successful virtual music festival in March of this year.

“We were very pleased to receive sticker entries from Dudley House School – and have selected three winners as they all got the same number of votes and it was too difficult to separate them. They all incorporated the main elements we asked for – mention of Grantham Music Festival, reference to the Diamond anniversary or 60 years.”

Next year’s music festival, to run from Monday, March 7 to Saturday, March 12, will include the addition of a one off class for competitors to invite performances of a piece composed in any sixties decade, for example in 1960, 1860, 1760, 1660, 1560. This class will be either vocal/choral or instrumental and will be split into children under 17-years-old and adults.

Grantham Music Festival (51747103)

Elizabeth added: “There will be a special trophy to keep and it is our intention to timetable this 60s class.”

To launch the Syllabus for 2022 a fund-raising concert will also be held at ChristChurch, at 7pm on Saturday, October 9, featuring performances from the 2020 trophy winners and participants from the 2021 virtual music festival.

Elizabeth added: “We look forward to welcoming a great number of people after all this time without much live music. Please support the wonderful local talent the town has to offer.”

Tickets will be available on the door costing £5 per adult and £2 for children. A raffle and interval refreshments will be available.

Grantham Music Festival (51747106)

The Syllabus will remain digital this year as it was in 2021 – and the link on the website will be live from October 9.

It is also possible to download and print off from the website.

Go to www.grantham

musicfestival.co.uk