Fund-raising firefighters ready to wash cars at Grantham and Corby Glen

Firefighters in Grantham and Corby Glen will have sponges and buckets in hand tomorrow (Saturday) during their fund-raising car wash.

Motorists can take their grubby cars along to the fire station in Harlaxton Road for a clean, from 10am or from 9am at Corby Glen.

Proceeds will go to The Fire Fighters Charity, which supports ill and injured members of the firefighting community.

The firefighters car wash 2019. (30930522)

The firefighters car wash 2019. (30930519)

Read more FireGrantham