Two football teams, NSK Dons and FC BHF will take part in a fund-raising football match at Harrowby United's Dickens Road ground on Sunday at 4pm.

Its aim is to raise a target of £1,500 to assist Grantham-based football club Harrowby United purchase their own defibrillator, a life saving device which will not only benefit the club, but also the wider community and also raise the profile of CPR, particularly at sporting events.

NSK Dons are a police affiliated fundraising football team comprising of a number of serving police officers, staff, associates and friends, many of whom have first hand experience of the benefits of CPR when combined with defibrillation.

The Defib Derby (51308357)

FC BHF was formed in 2017 in memory of Peter Burr who sadly died following a cardiac arrest. The team was set up by his son Gary Burr as he wanted to do something they were both passionate about, whilst raising awareness about heart-related issues and fundraising for the British Heart Foundation.

In 2019, Neil Smith a football fanatic and friend of players from NSK Dons saved his 11-month-old son Tommy's life using CPR and a defibrillator was used to revive him.

Sadly, Neil passed away earlier this year, but his memory lives on and the football match is dedicated to both Neil and Tommy, who will be special guest and mascot on the day.

It is hoped the public will give the event the support it deserves.

Any additional funds raised over the target amount will be donated to the British Heart Foundation.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/defibderby