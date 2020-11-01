Local fund-raising heroes have joined forces to try and raise enough funds to pay for Christmas dinner for 180 people in need across Grantham this year.

Rob Dixon, of Sunningdale, Grantham, has already raised more than £1,000 with the help of local businesses and individuals towards sleeping bags and other essential items for the homeless this winter.

He met with the team behind the Grantham Area Covid-19 Support group at St John the Evangelist Church, on Station Road, on Monday to see first-hand the efforts they have gone to help hundreds of local families and individuals with food and other vital support throughout the pandemic.

Some of the items collected already. (42886820)

Founder Jayne Robb welcomed Rob.

She said: “We always want to work alongside existing organisations and help where we can.

“We spoke to the Grantham Passage and discovered that it costs them in the region of £800 to provide Christmas dinner for 180 people, including the homeless, vulnerable, lonely and elderly, each year.

“After raising more than £100 to enable The Passage to provide a hot meal for 140 adults and 30 children throughout half-term, we had £300 left over to go towards Christmas dinner.”

Rob has also pledged atleast £250 of his total raised so far towards the dinner.

This year, due to Covid restrictions, The Passage cannot hold the meal at its usual venue but instead will be delivering meals to all the people they are supporting. This means the group will need people to help prepare the food, get everything boxed up, delivered and sorted out on both the run-up to and on Christmas Day.

Determined to help further, Rob, 64, has committed to supply atleast 50 comfort packs to be handed out to the homeless and people in need.

The travel-size packs will include a selection of essential items such as toothbrush, toothpaste, razors, hand wipes, hand sanitiser, tissues, deodorant and sanitary products.

The Grantham Area Covid-19 Support group, which started as a Facebook group when the national lockdown began in March and now has more than 11,000 followers, has launched its own gift campaign, ‘Christmas Grantham and Rural Areas Community Effort (GRACE)’.

Gifts and items can be collected from St John the Evangelist Church, Grantham, every afternoon between 1pm and 3pm from Monday, November 2 until Friday, December 18, as an extra layer of support to the existing help that the group has provided to families and individuals, which will remain.