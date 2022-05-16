Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Grantham Sunrise Rotary offers funding for local Ukrainian refugees in need of financial assistance

By Matthew Taylor
-
matthew.taylor@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 15:45, 16 May 2022
 | Updated: 15:46, 16 May 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

A local organisation is offering funding to support refugees now living in the area.

Grantham Sunrise Rotary has some funding to offer to newly arrived Ukrainians in the local area who are in need of urgent financial assistance.

The club is able to offer this with the assistance of The Rotary Foundation.

Grantham Sunrise Rotary has some funding to offer to newly arrived Ukrainians in the local area who are in need of urgent financial assistance. (56700245)
Grantham Sunrise Rotary has some funding to offer to newly arrived Ukrainians in the local area who are in need of urgent financial assistance. (56700245)

The funding can be used to buy clothing, school uniform or other educational materials, travel and personal hygiene items.

Support will be on a first come first served basis until funds run out.

Anyone wishing to benefit should contact: granthamsunriserotary@gmail.com or message the club on Facebook.

Grantham Matthew Taylor
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE