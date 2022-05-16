A local organisation is offering funding to support refugees now living in the area.

Grantham Sunrise Rotary has some funding to offer to newly arrived Ukrainians in the local area who are in need of urgent financial assistance.

The club is able to offer this with the assistance of The Rotary Foundation.

The funding can be used to buy clothing, school uniform or other educational materials, travel and personal hygiene items.

Support will be on a first come first served basis until funds run out.

Anyone wishing to benefit should contact: granthamsunriserotary@gmail.com or message the club on Facebook.