A number of Grantham area schools have been awarded funding for building projects.

The Government funding will see improvements made to a number of buildings to the benefit of staff and students.

Grants were announced by the Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson.

He said: “As we work towards all children returning to school in September, this investment in our school and college buildings helps create modern environments that lend themselves to great teaching, making sure every child has the opportunity to fulfil their potential.

“We have worked at great speed to release this additional £560 million of condition funding to schools for projects this year, to kick-start the economy and transform the buildings so vital for excellent teaching.”

Projects in the Grantham area are: roof restoration and rainwater goods at King’s School; boiler replacement at Harrowby Infant School; boiler replacement, heating infrastructure improvements and fire door replacement at Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School; flood defences, drainage works and making buildings water tight at Sir William Robertson Academy, Welbourn; replacement of an inadequate fire system at Sandon School; replacement of a defective flat roof and upgrade of existing fire alarm systems and fire compartmentation at Caythorpe Primary School; urgent safeguarding fencing works at Bottesford Primary School; and replacement of a defective and leaking flat roof at National Junior School.

