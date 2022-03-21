A village has been awarded more than £208,000 in National Lottery funding leaving residents thrilled.

St James’ Church in Aslackby, The Aveland History Group, and Dementia Support South Lincs are celebrating after their joint project, 'Bringing Architectural and Village History to Life', was awarded a £208,524 grant by The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The funding will be used to repair the leaking church roof, create dementia friendly guides and displays, digitalise the village archive and creating a website on Aslackby history.

The village of Aslackby celebrates after receiving National Lottery funding

Money will also go to helping primary schools visit and learn about church architecture and history.

The project will use the church as the focal point with meetings and village gatherings hosted inside the 14th Century building.

Chris Gudgin, church warden, said: “We are thrilled to have received this support thanks to National Lottery players and know the project will make a significant difference to our community and Aslackby’s wonderful heritage.”

The village of Aslackby celebrates after receiving National Lottery funding