Lincolnshire County Council submits plans for funding to make changes to Grantham town centre
Published: 17:25, 29 June 2020
| Updated: 17:35, 29 June 2020
Lincolnshire County Council has submitted plans to the Department for Transport for funding to make changes to town centres including Grantham.
Roads in Grantham, Lincoln, Boston and Sleaford will be affected.
The council has provisionally been allocated just over £1million but the council must submit a satisfactory plan before any money is paid.
