Funding still available to help protect your home from flooding

If you are a homeowner and your property has previously flooded, or is at risk of flooding, apply now for funding of up to £5,000 to help protect your property.

The Homeowner Property Flood Resilience (PFR) scheme is already helping a number of residents across Lincolnshire put in measures to protect their home from future flooding events, and make it easier for them to get back on their feet should the worst happen.

The fund – open to anyone in Lincolnshire whose home has previously flooded internally or lives in one of our ‘medium or high risk’ areas – will cover the cost of any necessary property surveys and up to £5,000 towards suggested flood resilience measures.

Applying is easy, simply visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/flood-risk-management and choose ‘Homeowner Property Flood Resilience’, to find out more about the scheme and complete the application form.

You can also email the Council’s flood risk team on PropertyFloodResilience@lincolnshire.gov.uk for more information.

If you meet the criteria, we will assess your property and identify the best flood resilience measures that will help protect your home. These could include air brick covers and valves, flood doors and barriers, or sealing service pipework and cable access points.

Councillor Colin Davie, executive member for environment at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Many of us across Lincolnshire will know first hand the devastating impact flooding can have on our homes, communities and livelihoods.

"That’s why, as well as carrying out community schemes across the county to help prevent flooding in the first place, we’re making this funding available for homeowners to support them in making their homes more flood resilient.

“Apply now and see what measures could be put in place to protect your home.”