A community farm has received funding to support its project which will grow sustainable local food and reduce isolation through volunteering and enhance measures to reduce the cost of living.

FarmEco, in Screveton, received UK Shared Prosperity Funding (UKSPF) which will go towards investment in the site’s equipment, help them and see farm-grown food sold and donated to local foodbanks, matched with valuable visits for groups who might not otherwise get to experience farming and rural life, as well as volunteer sessions.

The community farm will run over 50 sessions in the next eight months creating opportunities for 60 volunteers and 200 participants, growing and selling the produce grown on the farm.

FarmEco receives UKSPF funding to enhance rural volunteering project in Screveton. Photo: Rushcliffe Borough Council.

This group is one of the 15 projects that have received grants between £5,000 and £40,000 from Rushcliffe Borough Council as part of its £400,000 allocation to grants from UKSPF and Rural England Prosperity Funding.

Rushcliffe Borough Council deputy leader, Abby Brennan, said: “We are very pleased to support FarmEco’s project through UKSPF. The team will deliver further fantastic volunteering sessions which will look at growing organic food, selling it to the local community and providing it to local foodbanks.

“The project will help people develop skills and reduce social isolation and supports the objectives of the fund that aims to provide quality volunteering sessions for local people.

“It’s great too because this is a low food miles project, the produce will be consumed only a few miles away and meets the fund’s objectives to enhance communities and places.”

Emma Shires, from FarmEco, said: “We’re really grateful for the UKSPF funding that will allow us to purchase some capital equipment enabling us to process wheat organically and sell to a local mill and bakeries around Nottinghamshire.

“The funding will also allow further people in the community to get involved in the project where we can show people how we grow local produce, practice agroforestry and help harvest apple trees with the majority of apples being donated to local food banks.

“It will enable us to do more outreach and community focused work and bring socially isolated groups to the farm and experience this amazing place.”