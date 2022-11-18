A Grantham man has cycled 182 miles to raise money for Children in Need, so far collecting £1,500.

Roger Graves, who works for HSBC, has visited branches of the bank in Grantham, Oakham, Stamford, Kettering, Corby, Peterborough, Stamford, Spalding, Wisbech and King's Lynn raising funds for Children In Need.

Roger's cycle tour also led him to join the BBC Rickshaw Challenge finale with a lap of Silverstone with the rickshaw, five children and TV presenter Matt Baker.

Roger Graves at Silverstone with Children in Need mascot Pudsey Bear. (60755103)

Roger said: "It was a great experience being on the grid at Silverstone at 7am. This was televised live on BBC Breakfast News."

Roger Graves on the grid at Silverstone for the BBC Rickshaw Challenge finale. (60755107)

Are you raising money for Children in Need at your school, business or at home? Send your pictures and a few details to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk