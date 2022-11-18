Grantham fundraiser cycles 182 miles to raise £1,500 for Children in Need
A Grantham man has cycled 182 miles to raise money for Children in Need, so far collecting £1,500.
Roger Graves, who works for HSBC, has visited branches of the bank in Grantham, Oakham, Stamford, Kettering, Corby, Peterborough, Stamford, Spalding, Wisbech and King's Lynn raising funds for Children In Need.
Roger's cycle tour also led him to join the BBC Rickshaw Challenge finale with a lap of Silverstone with the rickshaw, five children and TV presenter Matt Baker.
Roger said: "It was a great experience being on the grid at Silverstone at 7am. This was televised live on BBC Breakfast News."
Are you raising money for Children in Need at your school, business or at home? Send your pictures and a few details to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk