A fundraiser has been launched to help support a mother and four children after a house fire broke out yesterday.

After a fire in Great Close, South Witham, caused damage to the roof space and first floor of the home of Stacey Gelsthorpe, a fundraiser was set up to support Stacey and her family.

The GoFundMe page was set up by Grantham couple, Hayley and Shane Tinker, the parents of Reece Tinker, Stacey's boyfriend, with over £550 raised so far.

Stacey Gelsthorpe and Reece Tinker. (57200579)

Hayley wrote: "I am fundraising to help my son's girlfriend and her family today. They lost everything in a house fire in South Witham.

"They have nothing left, only what they stand in. Please find it in your hearts to help this family out to start again.

"Anything you can donate to the family would be so much appreciated. There are four children, two boys and two girls and whatever the amount donated, I'm sure it will help my family start again. Thank you everyone."

The house in South Witham (57170592)

You can donate to the fundraiser at www.gofundme.com/f/7x3tb-house-fire-family.

Stacey explained that she had been making breakfast with her children and sister at around 11.30am when the fire broke out.

The fire service was called and all people and animals in the affected homes got out safely.

Neighbours on Great Close rallied as a community to help eachother, with Stacey describing the response as "amazing".

The fire crews extinguished the blaze using eight breathing apparatus, four hose reel jets, one main jet, six thermal imaging cameras, ladders and a water tower from an aerial appliance.

An investigation was carried out after the fire was extinguished but the cause was undetermined.