A fundraiser has been launched by the Friends of Sandon and Ambergate (FOSA) to refurbish the food technology room shared by Sandon School and Ambergate Sports College.

Modernising the room, which will cost around £17,500, will allow the pupils to learn valuable life skills. The money needed for this refurbishment is being raised by FOSA, the official fundraisers for Grantham Additional Needs Fellowship (GANF).

The current food tech room is well over 10 years old and is in desperate need of an overhaul to bring it up to date, with many of the electrical appliances either broken or not meeting current legislation.