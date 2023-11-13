The best friend of a man who was found dead in a field has set up a fundraising page to raise money for his 13-year-old daughter who has lost both her parents.

Tim Macdonald, known as Don, was discovered in a field off Highgate Lane, Plungar, on Tuesday, November 7, and his death is being treated as suspicious by police officers carrying out a murder investigation.

His best friend, Jodie Guy, has set up a GoFundMe to raise money for his 13-year-old daughter Olivia, who also lost her mother last year due to Covid complications.

Tim Macdonald. Image: Leicestershire Police.

Jodie said: “Tim McDonald was a very good friend of mine, he [has] left behind a 13-year-old daughter.

“I’ve set up a GoFundMe to raise money for Olivia to spend on whatever she wishes.

“She was so close to her dad and had such a great bond with him.

“I really am just looking for some support to get this fundraiser properly off the ground.

“Olivia and her family have been local to Grantham since moving from Bottesford about 20 years ago.”

Olivia is now living with her grandmother.

Jodie hopes to raise £1,000 in the fundraiser and so far has collected £265. Jodie said the money would go towards funeral costs or whatever Olivia wishes.

“This young lady is battling with a lot right now,” she added.

To donate, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/a-little-girl-who-lost-both-parents-in-one-year?.

A 56-year-old man from Grantham was arrested on November 8 on suspicion of murder, and has since been released under investigation.

As part of the ongoing murder investigation, Leicestershire Police closed the A52 on November 9, after armed officers stopped a vehicle on the A52 Bingham bypass where they discovered a 46-year-old man with a serious head injury.

Despite the officer's efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.