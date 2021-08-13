A fundraiser has been launched for a woman suffering from bowl cancer to pay for private surgery, as her wait for treatment goes on.

Michelle Beecham, 46, was diagnosed with stage three bowel cancer on May 19 and confirmed her plan of action, which included surgery to remove her bowel and uterus, on July 7.

However, she is still waiting on a date for her surgery.

Michelle Beecham, aged 46. (49900058)

Louise Ellis, Michelle's sister-in-law, has set up a fundraiser for Michelle, who is now at the point of exploring options for private treatment as her wait for surgery continues.

The fundraiser has already raised over £2,000 since it was set up last Friday.

Louise said: "Since [her diagnosis on May 19], Michelle has been through multiple procedures so that specialists could make a plan of action.

Michelle was diagnosed in May. (49900036)

"Finally, after nearly two months, on July 7 it was decided that she would require surgery - given how the tumour has grown, the surgery would remove both the bowel and uterus.

"A month on from this, Michelle is still waiting for a date. As we know Cancer does not wait for a surgery date and we are approaching three months since initial diagnosis.

"Michelle needs this lifesaving treatment and unfortunately the NHS for whatever reason are failing Michelle."

Michelle says that the wait for a surgery date has affected her life "mentally, emotionally and physically."

She said: "Me and Louise have been phoning around private hospitals just to find out quotes to see what kind of prices we are going to be looking at.

"I want it done."

Louise continued: "This is a huge ask but ​Michelle needs your help to privately fund this life saving treatment.

"​Our next steps are to talk with specialists to see how much the surgery will cost, but if you could please give what you can, so we can help Michelle get booked in for surgery and get rid of this nasty disease

"Anyone that knows Michelle knows she’s the life and soul of the party.

"We need to see this Michelle back on the dance floor!

Michelle's best friend Sarah Cockerton is also helping out.

Sarah has organised a coffee morning in Grantham on September 24, with hot drinks, cakes and a raffle to raise money for both Michelle's treatment and MacMillan Cancer Support.

To donate or find out more, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/michelles-bowel-cancer-treatment