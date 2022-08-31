A fundraiser has been set up to help an Ancaster man on his road to recovery after he was seriously injured when he fell 20 feet from a roof.

Sam Taylor, 31, was in King's Lynn on Saturday, August 13, working on an asbestos roof, when he found a weak spot of the roof and fell 20 feet on to a concrete floor.

His friend and colleague, Mark Doll, set up a fundraiser to help Sam and his family through difficult times, after Sam helped Mark when he had an accident a few years ago.

Money is being raised for Sam Taylor and his family. (58999867)

Mark said: "I work with Sam and have known him for about 13 years. I decided to set the fundraiser up as I had an accident a number of years ago before anything like GoFundMe was about, and I remember the stress it put on my partner and I financially.

"My accident was not as bad as Sam's and I was out of work for about 11 weeks which was hard enough, but during that time Sam was one of the people who was very supportive to me and my family.

"Knowing how much Sam is liked in the area, I knew a lot of people would be interested in helping him and his family out. Sam is the type of person who would help anyone out.

"With times being hard for everyone at the moment its not easy and with this on top, it just makes things a lot tougher on him and his family."

After he fell, Sam was rushed to Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge. His injuries were all sustained on his left hand side, including a fractured scapula, spinal injuries, four fractured vertebrae, a collapsed lung, 10 rib fractures on the left, a total reconstruction on the left of his pelvis and a stable fracture to the right side of the pelvis.

With Sam in hospital, his fiancé, Lauryn Burley, 29, was driving 150 miles each day to visit him in hospital. The couple also have two children to care for.

Sam Taylor with his fiance Lauryn Burley, and their two children. (58999898)

Lauryn added: "It's a wonderful feeling to have Mark set this fundraiser up to help towards our financial worry. Sam and our family have worked with and known Mark for almost 15 years.

"Mark is a wonderful person inside and out and we think very highly of him. We will be forever grateful that Mark was there with Sam when he has his accident, and even more grateful that there is still people like Mark out there.

"The fundraiser Mark set up was a great idea and we are very grateful for all the kind people with there donations. It has eased the stress of money worries, especially when I was driving around 150 miles per day to see Sam in hospital with the current prices of fuel."

If you would like to help Sam and his family, you can do it at https://gofund.me/794fe193.

The appeal has so far raised more than £1,400.

Sam is now recovering at home and will begin physiotherapy. Money is still being raised for him and his family to help with living costs as it is unknown how long he will be off work.