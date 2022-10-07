Friends and family of a young man who suffered a severe head injury following an assault in Grantham say they are praying for a miracle every day.

An online fundraiser has been set up by friends of Nathan Ford-Pain, 24, who was attacked in Belton Lane on October 1 while walking home with his girlfriend at about 1.30am.

It is believed he was hit from behind with a bottle which resulted in him losing consciousness and sustaining a serious head injury and swelling to the brain.

Nathan Ford-Pain is in hospital after suffering a serious head injury. (59838869)

A 17-year-old boy, two 14-year-old boys and a 12-year-girl have been arrested on suspicious of grievous bodily harm and have since been released on bail.

On the GoFundMe page, set up by Luke Cook, it says that Nathan was the victim of an unprovoked attack. It says: "He was hit from behind which resulted in him losing consciousness and sustaining a serious head injury and swelling to the brain."

Nathan was rushed to hospital where emergency surgery took place to save his life.

On the fundraising page it goes on to say: "Each day we pray for a miracle; and each day we are faced with complications and more uncertainty.

"We have been told that the road to recovery is long and that Nathan’s life may be forever changed.

"Anyone who knows Nathan will understand the true devastation that this incident has brought to his family and friends. A wonderful young man with a kind, loving soul, and everything to live for.

"We are raising money to help Nathan's family cover expenses over the coming months/years. He will require the best specialists and treatments to help in his recovery.

"This fund will make his healing in hospital and home more comfortable and aid in getting him the therapy he needs to obtain the best possible outcome.

"We thank you very much for your love, support and prayers during this difficult time."

The fundraiser has so far raised £8,150. Donations can be made here.

Police have asked for any witnesses to come forward. Anybody with information should call the police on 101.