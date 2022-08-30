A fundraiser has been set up to replace the pitch at Grantham Town's football ground.

A total of £20,000 needs to be raised as the pitch has been infested with chafer grubs, ruining the turf.

Crows are digging up the grass to get at the grubs and eat them.

The Meres pitch has been infested with grubs. Credit: Grantham Town Football Club. (58976758)

The pitch at the South Kesteven Sports Stadium needs replacing as soon as possible because no home matches can be played until it is replaced.

The cost of the pitch has initially been covered and work will begin tomorrow (August 31), however the money needs to be paid back.

The club says it is in discussions with South Kesteven District Council which owns the stadium at The Meres, off Trent Road.

On its GoFundMe page the club says: "The pitch at The Meres has been condemned. After being infested with Chafer grubs. They have killed the grass. These Chafer grubs are eaten by Crows, who dig up the pitch up to get to grubs.

"We understand that times are difficult at the moment and please do not get yourself financially in difficulty for donating."

To make a donation go to www.gofundme.com/f/the-pitch-needs-repairing-quick.

So far, £1,770 has been raised out of its £20,000 goal.

Grantham Town Football Club and SKDC have been approached for comment.