The best friend of a man who died in Grantham at the weekend is raising money to help his family with funeral costs.

Father of six Tony McDermott, 38, died in the early hours of Saturday (October 14) in Eton Street, Grantham.

Nicholas Ward, 37, appeared in Lincoln Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday) charged with Mr McDermott’s murder.

Tony McDermott.

Tony’s best friend, Martin Clarke, has set up a GoFundMe page to help Tony’s family during this “tragic” time.

Martin said: “Tony was one of my best friends and I am trying to help raise some money for his family - to help towards funeral costs.

“He was such a loyal friend with a one of a kind sense of humour and he was a loving dad.

“I feel like this is one of the final things we can do to help our friend.

“Any donation would be greatly appreciated, small or large.

“I hope this helps the family.”

Tony McDermott (right) with daughter Neive (left).

Tony was dad to six children - Shaila, Taiya, Thierry, Blaze, Neive and Tori.

Martin is raising money at https://www.gofundme.com/f/tony-mcdermott?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook.

Nicholas Ward will next appear at Lincoln Crown Court on January 8, 2024.

A trial date has been set for April 15, 2024.