A fundraiser has been launched to cover the vet bills of a rescued dog who had lung surgery after an insurance mix-up.

Enzo the dog, a Whippet/Greyhound cross, is recovering from surgery that removed a piece of corn that was stuck in his lung.

Simon Woods, Enzo's owner, rescued the dog just days after his previous pet, another Whippet named Eli, passed away in March following a car accident.

Enzo has grown into a sweet and curious boy. (50193818)

Simon was told that Enzo had spent his first year of life living in a cage in a small flat and was in need of a better home. Without hesitation, he took in Enzo.

However, with the shock of Eli's sudden passing and quick arrival of Enzo, the pet insurance necessary to cover the cost of Enzo's recent lung surgery was still in Eli's name, meaning the entire procedure would come out of Simon's pocket.

As a result, Reka Gaspar, who walked both Eli and Enzo for Simon, has set up a fundraiser to help cover some of the costs for the surgery.

Reka said: "I know Simon would never ask for help but he has been taking such good care of his dogs that I really want to help him out."

When Simon first took Enzo in, he was missing fur on his nose and legs due to malnutrition and lack of sufficient space and exercise.

Reka said: "Though [Simon] was still devastated by the loss of Eli, and between jobs, he knew that giving Enzo a better life was what he wanted to do."

Over time, Reka explained that "Enzo opened up and grew into a sweet boy who is really curious about the world and loves to collect sticks on his walks with his family or his dogwalkers."

One of the first photos after Simon rescued Enzo - he was missing fur on his nose and legs due to malnutrition and lack of sufficient space and exercise. (50193812)

"Recently, Enzo began not acting himself so his owner took him to the vet. It was revealed that he had a piece of corn stuck in his lung. After several vet visits they decided surgery was required, and after two attempts they were successful," Reka continued.

"Enzo is home recovering and we’d love for him to continue living his best life with his new owner!

"We’d like to help pay it forward by supporting Enzo’s owner in covering some of the surgery costs.

"The financial strain on him was only due to a series of unfortunate events - so every little will help. Thank you so much for your help!"

To donate, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-to-cover-enzos-vet-bills