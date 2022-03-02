The friend of a Grantham mother with incurable breast cancer has set up a fundraising campaign to help her live her dreams.

Amanda Garrett, 46, has said that she is "blown away" by a fundraiser that was launched to help her tick off her 'living list', after she was told that her stage 4 breast cancer was incurable.

The campaign was set up by Rachael Bradley, who became friends with Amanda when they were both diagnosed with the disease at the same time, and has so far raised over £800.

Amanda Garrett has created a living list after being diagnosed with incurable cancer. (55205163)

Amanda, who runs Sewing By Sue and helps to create memory bears for those who have lost loved ones, was first diagnosed with cancer back in May 2020, and was given the all clear in May 2021.

However, in September 2021, she was told that it was back and that it had spread. Amanda said: "It’s not curable but it is manageable, so I don’t know how long I’ve got."

Since then, Amanda has made a 'living list' of all the things that she wants to do, which includes trips to Mexico, New York and Ireland, as well as visits to Amsterdam and Paris with sons Jake and Callum respectively.

Amanda Garrett and Rachael Bradley. (55205169)

Amanda has a list of stage shows that she wants to see, including Moulin Rouge, and wishes to watch a show that Callum has worked on. Afternoon tea at the Ritz, having a cinema to herself, and Ladies Day at Ascot are also on Amanda's list.

Rachael said: “Amanda and I met when I had just started treatment and Amanda had just been diagnosed at the same time, so we struck up a friendship. As I finished treatment, Amanda finished treatment and then found another lump and got secondaries.

“I think just off the back of the friendship we have. It’s an understanding, when you go through something like cancer, your friendship holds a different stance to a regular friendship, because there’s a deeper level of understanding."

Amanda said: “I wanted to say thank you, because Rachael set [the living list] up for me and you can see how much has been donated and it’s just blown me away. I call it a living list, not a bucket list, because it’s all about living.

Amanda has praised the support that she has received from her sons Jake and Callum, as well as her mum Sue. (55205166)

“Apart from the first class trip to New York, I think I’ll be able to get everything else on that list.

“It’s not just people donating, people have rung me as well and said, you’d like to go into a cinema on your own, we can arrange that for you."

Last year, Rachael set up a peer support group for people with breast cancer, called Breast Friends Grantham, with the group donating £100 towards Amanda's living list.

Amanda Garrett and Rachael Bradley. (55205160)

Rachael said: “It was amazing that our Breast Friends could donate £100 to that. It really highlights what our community support group is all about."

Amanda praised the support from her family, adding that her son Callum lives in London now. "He’s at university," she said.

"He does what he can, he phones me everyday. My other son Jake’s at home, he helps me every single day. I’ve got a lot of family support."

Amanda is due to start IV chemotherapy soon, which is more invasive than her previous treatment, but she said that she is currently okay, adding, “I’m just going to concentrate on ticking off my list”.

To donate to the fundraiser, visit: www.gofundme.com/f/amandas-living-list