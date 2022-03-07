More news, no ads

A fundraising concert for the Ukraine is to be held at Bottesford Parish Church.

The Cranmer Company of Singers and Chamber Orchestra will perform Faure’s Requiem.

Conducted by Deborah Davies, it will feature soprano Rachel Cropley and baritone Guy Turner.

Organist will be Philip Robinson.

The Concert For Ukraine takes place on Saturday, March 26, at 7.30pm.

Tickets will be on sale at the door costing £5, £10 or £20, and people are asked to select the amount they can afford to give.