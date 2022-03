More news, no ads

A concert will be taking place at St Wulfram's Church to raise money for Ukraine.

Pianist Nigel Morley and soprano Helen Winter will be performing Elgar's Sea Pictures.

The concert will take place on Saturday, March 19 at 11.30am.

St Wulfram's Church. (54592595)

Nigel and Helen will also be performing some Scandinavian piano pieces and songs.

It will be free entrance with a retiring collection taking place in aid of Ukraine.