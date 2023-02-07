A fundraising fashion show and shopping event is "back by popular demand".

The Priory Ruskin Academy will be holding the fashion show on Wednesday, March 1, at 7pm at the school on Rushcliffe Road, Grantham.

People will get the chance to get their hands on some of their favourite brands including Topshop, Next, Wallis, White Stuff and many other brands.

Poster for the fundraising fashion show and shopping event. (62288578)

There will also be French and Italian design wear on offer.

The clothes will be up to 75 per cent off, ranging from sizes 6 to 30.

Tickets can be brought from the school's main reception, student reception or reading room.

Tickets cost £2 per adult and £1 for 16 years old and younger.

Doors open at 6.30pm and refreshments and a raffle will be on offer.

The event is run in association with SOS Charity Fashion Shows, a fundraising fashion show company based in the East Midlands.