A landowner is opening up his wild flower fields for charity.

Neil McCorquodale is opening up his 27-acre meadow at Grange Farm in Stoke Rochford for the public to enjoy in a bid to share the beauty of the natural habitat while raising money for charity.

The public are invited to enjoy a walk through the meadow which has 22 different species of wild flowers growing within it, and flowering at different times throughout the summer. It was first sown in 2015 and is now a stunning established piece of land. This will be the first time it has been opened up for charity and can be explored from July 4 to 8.

Meadow flowers (57320312)

Paths have been cut into the field and the perimeter walk is around 1.5. miles with shorter routes available. It is not suitable for wheelchair users, but mobility scooters can cross the dry areas with care.

People are encouraged to keep an eye out for many different species of butterflies, bees, moths and other insects. It is also a quiet haven for many songbirds, including skylarks, yellowhammers, flycatchers and goldfinches. Due to the nature of the site dogs are not allowed.

Mr McCorquodale said: “I hope that people will enjoy walking through the meadow, and we can raise some money for Stoke Rochford Church and the Ukraine Refugee Appeal. Thank you for supporting us.”

There will be a chance to see many different species of butterflies, bees, moths and other insects at Grange farm. (57320316)

There is an £8 charge, in cash, to enjoy the meadow with the money going directly to charity. Pre-booking is required on all four opening days with two time slots available per day, 1pm and 4pm.

Booking and queries by email to wildsidewalks22@gmail.com or you can telephone 07836 707600 or 01476 530207.

There will be a short introduction for visitors on arrival.