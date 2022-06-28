A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family of a Grantham man who died in a house fire.

Alex Santos sadly died in a house fire that occurred in Mallard Court on Saturday, June 18.

The fundraising page has been set up to help Alex's family fly over from Portugal and also for his funeral arrangements.

Alex Santos sadly died in a house fire in Mallard Court on Saturday June 18. (57607801)

Connie Bruno, a friend of Alex's said: "He was a great friend and help in the Portuguese community.

"He worked hard every single day and with the situation that happened, his family in Portugal are appealing for help."

Alex's family are in Portugal and need help to be able to fly over to England to pay their respects to their beloved family member.

This is why a friend from Alex's workplace set up the GoFundMe page to help pay for their travel and the funeral.

Connie added: "The page is for people helping other people. Today it is to help Alex, tomorrow it may be to help somebody else.

"You never know what is around the corner especially for one person like Alex who doesn't have anyone here to help.

"It is charity from the community and if anybody can help, it makes it a little more easier for the family and for him.

"Alex was a very kind person and now it is time to give the additional hand he needs."

A 84-year-old man who lived in the house with Alex still remains in hospital, and Connie added: "Alex took care of him like a friend." A woman in her 50s was also injured in the blaze.

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe page to help Alex's family travel to his funeral, you can do that here.

The funeral arrangements are still due to be made for Alex.