Funds needed to help transport Grantham donations to Ukrainian refugees

A fundraising page has been set up to help transport donations to Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

Thousands of items have already been taken to Poland after they were donated following an appeal by Walton Academy teacher Lukasz Medejski and collected at the school.

With the help of Grantham Round Table, a lorry and three vans took items to Poland but many items remain and need transporting.

Thousands of donated items were transported from Walton Academy to Poland. (55759532)

In order to cover the cost of the transport a JustGiving page has been set up.

A statement on the JustGiving page says:"So far we have managed to send 1 lorry and 3 vans thanks to the amazing generosity of the Grantham area and the volunteering of over 100 people!!! Showing what can be achieved when a community pull together!

"But there is more to be done, we haven't sent everything that was donated at the Walton Academy. We are planning more trips but need money to fund these. We have an amazing team of drivers who are kindly donating their time and vehicles to make the trips, but we desperately need to pay for the fuel, ferries and borders.

"So please donate whatever you can to help the crisis in Europe. To help the millions of refugees who have lost everything! We can make a small difference when we work together! So lets do it!"

Lukasz praised all those who had donated items and said he could not believe there had been such a "massive response".

So far 30,000 nappies, 19,500 items of clothing, 10,000 baby wipes and much more has been transported to Poland to help the refugees who have fled across the border from the conflict in Ukraine.

You can donate here.