A funeral director gifted a walking stick to a former employee and “great friend” to say “thank you for everything he has done” for him.

Robert Holland, owner of Robert Holland Funeral Directors in St Catherine’s Road, and David Mitchell worked together in the former Lincolnshire Fire Brigade during the 1980’s and 1990’s.

After Robert left the fire service, the two then crossed paths again when David came to work for Robert in 2004 and remained there for 15 years.

Robert Holland (right) presents a walking stick to former employee David Mitchell. (62843379)

Over the years, the two have “become great friends” and as a thank you, Robert gifted a walking stick to David with the Kesteven Fire Brigade badge on it.

David was the last member to join the Kesteven Fire Brigade in November 1973, before it became known as the Lincolnshire Fire Brigade in 1974, and is now Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.

David felt that this was “completely out of the blue” and “had no idea” Robert was going to give him this.

The walking stick with the former Kesteven Fire Brigade badge on. (62847124)

David added: “I had no idea why he was coming over. I’ve got a chrome plaque with the Kesteven and the Lincolnshire badge on, but to see another Kesteven badge after all these years since 1974 is great.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s beautiful”

Robert found a company in Doncaster who made the walking stick for him with the Kesteven badge engraved on it.

He said: “I went to work in the fire brigade and joined the fire brigade union. I hadn’t a clue about unions or how they worked but David was the rep.

“Not only did David teach me to drive a fire engine, but he enlightened me in all things of being in the fire brigade.

“When David left here [the funeral director’s] I always wanted to find something that is tangible to show how grateful I am to David.

“Not something just for funeral work and not for just teaching me how to be a fireman, but for everything.

“We’ve driven around many times together and put the world to right many times.

“He’s taught me so much.”

Alongside the walking stick, Robert also gave David a four page letter that was “really personal”, added David.