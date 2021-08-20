A Grantham funeral director has been left "disgusted" because he received a parking fine after waiting to collect someone's loved one who had passed away.

Jason Price, of Price & Son Independent Family Funeral Directors, arrived at Lincoln Hospital to collect the deceased and bring them into his care.

Jason has paid the fine, but says that it is "the principle" of the situation that is the issue.

Jason Price, managing director of Price and Son Funeral Directors. (44149115)

He said: "We arrived to collect someone's loved one and bring them in to care. We were parked at pathology and had to wait for the necessary paperwork to be completed.

"Sadly, this took us over the allocated time allowed in the hospital grounds and we have been given a £42 fine. Reduced from £70 if you pay straight away.

"We have paid it but we are disgusted that this can happen to people, considering we were not even in the car park, but in the Pathology area parked waiting."

Jason has said that if the fine is reimbursed, he will donate it to charity.

He continued: "I think the whole parking issue at hospitals needs addressing as so many people are confused about changing rules.

"It's not the fine but the principle of this, fining a private ambulance is really low! Especially when we are carrying out our duties."

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust has been approached for comment.