A Grantham funeral director will appear on television tomorrow (Wednesday) to talk about his very own light railway.

Robert Holland will appear on Steph's Packed Lunch on Channel 4 and is due to be on air at 1.35pm.

Mr Holland will be appearing with former MP and Cabinet minister Michael Portillo, now well known for his railway travel programmes which include Great British Railway Journeys.

Robert Holland hitched a ride as Lord-Lieutenant for Lincolnshire, Toby Dennis, drove Nimrod to cut the ribbon at Ropsley Heath Light Railway. (56992201)

Mr Holland recently officially opened his Ropsley Heath Light Railway at his home at Glebe Farm near Ropsley.

The half-mile long track is set in three acres and surrounds Mr Holland's home, with a tunnel over 100 feet long part of the circuit.

Mr Portillo appeared at the Guildhall several years ago to talk about his political and media careers. He also visited Grantham as part of Great British Railways Journeys to meet local businessman Alastair Hawken and see how the famous Grantham gingerbread is made.

Mr Portillo was a junior minister when Grantham-born Margaret Thatcher was Prime Minister and later joined the Cabinet as Chief Secretary to the Treasury under Prime Minister John Major.