A funeral directors is appealing for Easter eggs to donate to the foodbank.

David Holland Funeral Directors, in London Road, is supporting the Grantham Foodbank this Easter.

It is asking people to donate children's Easter eggs for them to give to the foodbank.

David Holland Funeral Directors on London Road, Grantham. Photo: Google Street View (61292305)

A spokesperson for the funeral directors said: "David Holland Funeral Directors are proud to be supporting Grantham Foodbank this Easter.

"They are appealing for children’s Easter eggs to be donated so they can be given out to families in food crisis who cannot otherwise afford them."

Easter eggs can be dropped off at the David Holland Funeral Directors branch on weekdays between 9am and 4pm.

For more information, contact Ruth Boulton at the funeral directors on 01476 594455 or pop into the branch.