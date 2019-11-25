Funeral directors donates flag base to Grantham Royal British Legion

A funeral directors has donated a standard flag base to the Grantham branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL).

Jason Price, from Price & Son Funeral Directors in Castlegate, purchased and donated the base to replace a worn and damaged one.

He presented the base, which allows the standard flag to stand upright unaided, during the RBL monthly branch meeting last Tuesday.

Jason Price (right) from Price & Son Funeral Directors kindly donating a Standard Base to Andrew Hawkins, Branch President.(21707895)

An RBL spokesperson said: “It is greatly appreciated by all the members.”

Price & Son Funeral Directors opened in Castlegate last year.

Jason said: “As a local family run business, ex serviceman and now member of the RBL it was an honour to support my local RBL with the new base. We are always keen to support local groups in our community whenever possible and will continue to do so for many years to come.”

Anyone interested in joining the Grantham RBL branch can contact John Knightall on 01476 870918.